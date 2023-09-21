KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.