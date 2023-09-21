KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of KBH opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.
KB Home Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on KB Home
Insider Transactions at KB Home
In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of KB Home
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.