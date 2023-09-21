CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.
