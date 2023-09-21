Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lifted by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,707,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

