Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.