Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. Terex has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Terex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Terex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Terex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

