TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 4.4%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.04. 1,619,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,383,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,839,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

