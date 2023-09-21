Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 145 ($1.80) in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

