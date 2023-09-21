Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

