Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.29. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

