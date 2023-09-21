Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,012,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $392.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

