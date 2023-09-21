Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,157,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,775,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $285.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.90 and a 200 day moving average of $298.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.