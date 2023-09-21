Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

