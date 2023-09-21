United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in United Bankshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

