Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.4% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

