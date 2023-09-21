DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

