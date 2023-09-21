Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

