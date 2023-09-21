Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

