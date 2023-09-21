Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

