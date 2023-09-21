Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $93.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

