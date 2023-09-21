Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,705 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 777.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.6 %

WHR opened at $136.35 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.59%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

