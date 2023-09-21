Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

