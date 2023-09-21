Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

