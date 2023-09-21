12,012 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

