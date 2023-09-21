Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,791 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

