Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 214,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after acquiring an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

