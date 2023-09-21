Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.