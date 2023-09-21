Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $201.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

