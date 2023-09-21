Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.14.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

