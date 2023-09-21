Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 122.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $241,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

