Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

