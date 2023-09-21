iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lessened by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

