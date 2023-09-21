Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.82 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.