Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

