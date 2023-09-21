Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,494,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,091,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

