Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

DSI stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

