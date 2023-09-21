Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

