Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

