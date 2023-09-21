Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,860 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

