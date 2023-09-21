iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

