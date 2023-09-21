Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,986 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 1.68% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $203,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

