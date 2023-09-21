Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,439 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $238.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.73.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
