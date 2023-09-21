Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $818,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

C opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.