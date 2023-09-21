Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

BSX opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,768 shares of company stock worth $10,693,491. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

