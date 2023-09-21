Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $170.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.27. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

