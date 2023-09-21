Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,265 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

