Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 50,207 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,207 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.93 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.