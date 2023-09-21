Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,634 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,907,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

