Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

