Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 317,573 shares in the company, valued at $489,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Dale Broadrick acquired 1,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,810.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Dale Broadrick acquired 500 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,445.00.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX opened at $1.73 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.