Kevin Kraus Sells 5,715 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Kraus sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $14,344.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,775.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Kraus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Kevin Kraus sold 404 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $1,401.88.

On Monday, July 17th, Kevin Kraus sold 478 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,146.22.

8X8 Price Performance

8X8 stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGHT

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.